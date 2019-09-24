As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Rose, Indus Capital Partners Raised Its Holding by $692,667; As Assurant (AIZ) Stock Rose, Comerica Bank Upped Its Position by $780,552

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 7,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 139,352 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57M, up from 132,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 340,409 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 12.04M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 11,518 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 616,787 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 127,635 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Gp has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 2,863 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 79,705 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 17,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 826,200 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 4.45 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com accumulated 295,276 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 75 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Davis R M has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Indonesia (EIDO) by 13,625 shares to 60,676 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Spnsrd Adr New (NYSE:DEO) by 1,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,614 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 83,301 shares to 66,699 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).