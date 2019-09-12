As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Share Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Upped by $692,667 Its Position; Wipro LTD (WIT) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lifted Position by $10.13 Million as Shares Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 10.11M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 5.73M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81 million, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.705. About 798,476 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q IT SERVICES MARGIN AT 14.4%; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to WIPRO on May 22 for “System and method for coalescing and representing knowledge as; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – IMPACT OF THE CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PETITION WILL REFLECT IN FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CO FOR QTR AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Segment Rev $2.06; 14/03/2018 – Wipro Will Make Strategic Investment of $55 Million in Ensono’s Combined Entity; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 08/03/2018 – Siasat Daily: Wipro chairman Azim Premji quietly donate more to philanthropic causes; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 9,182 shares to 14,377 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,133 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,949 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

