As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Market Value Rose, Inca Investments Has Upped Holding by $12.25 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Cut Position by $6.88 Million

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 8.91M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.95M, up from 7.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 7.07M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 112,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 268,588 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64 million, down from 381,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 1.47 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Rio Tinto, Former Top Executives Charged with Fraud – Worldwide Mining Company Alleged to Have Inflated Asset Values; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO CHAIRMAN SPEAKS AT AGM; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc (Prn) by 7.69 million shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $23.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 123,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 639,302 shares to 187,756 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 49,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

