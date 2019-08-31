As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Market Value Rose, Holder Nli International Increased Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Lifted Its Fedex (FDX) Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 267.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 171,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 235,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 64,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37B market cap company. It closed at $8.24 lastly. It is up 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 65,020 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 40,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 50,580 shares to 208,830 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,103 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

