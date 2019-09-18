As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Guinness Asset Management LTD Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) Trimmed by $2.14 Million as Stock Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 68,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 291,562 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, down from 360,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 4.38M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 98.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 3.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 63,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 12.04M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,000 shares to 378,250 shares, valued at $74.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 378,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,340 shares to 61,800 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.33 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.