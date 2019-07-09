As Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Shares Declined, Calamos Advisors Raised by $5.81 Million Its Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 40,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 48,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 273,358 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LTD 1215.HK – TO SELL TO ENTIRE STAKE IN LEADING PROSPECT & SALE LOAN TO RIDGE AVIS LIMITED FOR HK$810 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 140.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 726,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 517,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 10.35 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 1.12 million shares to 34.87M shares, valued at $36.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,500 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 61,020 shares to 410,970 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 731,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,770 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 282,043 are held by Principal Gp Incorporated Inc. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 450 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 7.79M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 136,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Tiaa Cref Llc invested in 135,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 22,787 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 15,472 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 148,893 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 200 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 16,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 46,161 shares.

