As Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Share Value Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $8.50 Million; Mad River Investors Has Lowered Dish Network (DISH) Stake by $304,575

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 12.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.29 million, up from 11.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 4.95 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 459,082 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares to 7.16 million shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 3.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.07 million activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M.