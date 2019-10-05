As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Has Cut Holding by $1.38 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 22,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 61,889 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.37M, down from 84,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 28,109 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 15,390 shares to 456,324 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).