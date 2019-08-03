As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Autonomy Capital LP Has Raised Its Stake; Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stock Value Were Volatile While Altai Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $435,672 Its Stake

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 38,730 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stock futures fall | GE shares dive | Pinterest sets its IPO price – CNBC” on April 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “W&T; Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “More Americans owed the IRS money after Trumpâ€™s sweeping tax reform – MarketWatch” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) on Behalf of Amber Shareholders and Encourages Amber Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “E2open and Amber Road (AMBR) Announce Successful Tender Offer (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Amber Road, Inc. – AMBR – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 671,219 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 10,282 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 11,438 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 72,030 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.17% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 327,045 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 40,144 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Street reported 373,996 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 237,943 shares. 22,814 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Lapides Asset Limited Liability invested in 158,500 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Parametric Ltd holds 0% or 12,008 shares.