As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shares Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased by $1.17 Million Its Holding; Carmax (KMX) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Trimmed Its Position by $360,939

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 454,932 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 1,734 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $227.35 million for 15.49 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 1.61 million shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 63,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 11,589 were reported by Westpac Banking Corp. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 450,033 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 21,959 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 38,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 10.72M shares. World Asset Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Captrust has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc reported 12,976 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 10,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.