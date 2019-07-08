As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shares Declined, Autonomy Capital LP Has Raised Position; Mariner Wealth Advisors Holds Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 2,120 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 91.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,684 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 20,512 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,710 shares to 3,918 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 685,424 shares. Coldstream holds 9,178 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 287,464 shares. Hightower Llc holds 0.01% or 17,075 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2,631 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). M&R Mngmt has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oakbrook Invests Limited stated it has 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 6,100 shares. 10,398 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Natixis holds 0.09% or 146,282 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 8,740 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Fil stated it has 96,540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 375 shares.

