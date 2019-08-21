As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Share Value Rose, Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.17 Million; As Centene (CNC) Valuation Rose, Holder Green Valley Investors Has Boosted Its Stake

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 6,311 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 625,687 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp Trust Com holds 0% or 162 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 0.18% or 9,194 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc owns 0.52% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 40,000 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1,866 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP invested in 0.07% or 100,000 shares. Grisanti Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 95,608 shares. Hexavest invested in 0.39% or 573,696 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 238,296 shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,364 shares. Blair William And Il holds 6,572 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Davenport Lc invested in 5,641 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

