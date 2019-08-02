As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Share Value Rose, Autonomy Capital LP Has Lifted Holding; Veritas Asset Management Llp Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 26,742 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 351,970 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “I owed the IRS after making this tax mistake in college – CNBC” on April 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Receives Favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling on Tax-Free Nature of Its Previously Announced Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Radian Group (RDN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “H&R Block, Intuit shares gain ground after IRS confirms refunds will be paid despite shutdown – MarketWatch” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Uber says IRS probing its 2013-14 tax returns – Reuters” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: Another Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources sells $634M in Appalachia assets to cut debt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares to 4.12M shares, valued at $686.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 305,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).