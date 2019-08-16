As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered by $1.17 Million Its Holding; Inverness Counsel Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Boosted as Stock Declined

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 23,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 248,052 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56 million, up from 224,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 1.43M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 26,087 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 25,347 shares to 24,132 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 112,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,926 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 19,590 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 134,832 shares. Regions Finance Corporation reported 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Icon Advisers Inc Co has 74,800 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ghp Inv Advisors stated it has 29,745 shares. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 5,241 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc. Aqr Management Limited Liability Co has 7.37 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Co Of Vermont reported 29,054 shares stake. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 341,076 shares. Acg Wealth reported 9,948 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.