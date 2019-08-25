As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Valuation Declined, Holder Linden Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $734,305; Pembroke Management LTD Has Boosted Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) Stake by $1.63 Million

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.27M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Merit Medical Sys (MMSI) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 135,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 65,400 shares to 28,389 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 12,180 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,365 shares. 4,699 are owned by First Mercantile. Pembroke Management Limited has invested 1.09% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 502,476 are held by Rothschild And Asset Management Us. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications has 24,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs has 34,516 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 353,274 shares. Creative Planning has 3,674 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Everence Mngmt accumulated 7,720 shares. Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 280,945 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 11,900 shares.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45 million shares to 17.26 million shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,603 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Moreover, Prelude Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 533 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 195,482 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 58,012 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 68 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 123,750 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.27% stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 22,425 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,169 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 22,957 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 63,835 shares. 255,619 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 28,531 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

