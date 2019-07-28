As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shares Declined, Holder Linden Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $734,305; Schnitzer Steel Inds (SCHN) Stake Increased by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.05M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc (SCHN) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 67,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,061 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Steel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 240,608 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 26.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Lc owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 6,150 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 0.2% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 388,435 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp owns 4,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 413,951 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 67,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 573,419 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fmr Limited Company has 14.59 million shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.41% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Glenmede Na holds 2,028 shares. Legal And General Gp Inc Public Limited invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 184,590 shares. Hbk Lp owns 225,100 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Interest Gp accumulated 0% or 89,710 shares.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceutic 1 15Nov21 (Prn) by 5.51M shares to 11.51 million shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Lt 1.99 01Jul25 (Prn).