As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shares Declined, Holder Linden Advisors LP Cut Position; Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Montag A & Associates Boosted Stake by $1.42 Million

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 2.95 million shares traded or 73.55% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 129,489 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 117,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 3.10M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $16.37M for 23.55 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

