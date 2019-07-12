As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Market Valuation Declined, Sarissa Capital Management LP Increased by $16.77 Million Its Stake; Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05 million, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 686,616 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 32,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 2.20M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg invested in 0.07% or 657,728 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 255,300 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 92,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. International Gru stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Ftb Advisors owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 106 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 224,618 shares. Pdt Prns Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity.