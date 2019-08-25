As Iron Mtn New (Put) (IRM) Share Price Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Btc Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $370,874 as Shares Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 96,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 90,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 3.88M shares traded or 41.28% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (IRM) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, down from 689,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.81M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,446 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Huber Cap Lc invested 1.68% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cullen Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 900,730 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Nordea Inv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 537,763 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.18% or 53,764 shares. Culbertson A N & has 7,975 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc owns 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 12,756 shares. Mcmillion Capital Inc reported 43,408 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Private Tru Na reported 5,948 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department has invested 0.29% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.12% or 172,261 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 497,776 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Com Ltd Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc Inc accumulated 144,419 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 0.04% or 1.87M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ww Asset owns 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 23,259 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 62,362 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 87,241 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 214,869 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 18,500 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 29,583 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 29,023 shares. Research Mngmt has 1,308 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company owns 20,718 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8,150 shares. Northern has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).