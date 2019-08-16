As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Value Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding; Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $75.00 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 576,058 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 387,468 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Screaming Strong Buy, 7.2% Yield, And 30% Upside For Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain: An Attractive Income Play – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

