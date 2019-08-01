As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Schooner Capital Has Trimmed by $12.06 Million Its Stake; Live Your Vision Increases Position in Pfizer Com (PFE)

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.31M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 52.49M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares to 884,148 shares, valued at $45.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,224 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Finance Mngmt has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,877 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Twin Mgmt owns 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 359,380 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.1% or 5,185 shares in its portfolio. Cabot stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp invested in 2.66% or 2.83 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability owns 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 339,503 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Trust Co has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 4,998 are owned by Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 13,278 were reported by Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Aperio Gru Limited Company has invested 1.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The United Kingdom-based Sarasin Ptnrs Llp has invested 3.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 346,291 shares.