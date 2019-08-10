As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Td Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $579,320; Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Market Value Declined While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lowered by $1.45 Million Its Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 76,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 634,596 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 710,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Matrix Service Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 97,862 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 15/05/2018 – KEYERA AWARDS MATRIX SERVICE TURNKEY EPC CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 16,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 543,933 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.29 million, down from 560,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.99M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $60,631 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 51,120 shares to 230,844 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 91,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rutabaga Cap Limited Liability Company Ma accumulated 250,402 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 89,580 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 13,820 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 494,315 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.02% or 2.10M shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). California-based Pacific Investment Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Dorsey Wright And Assoc invested in 382 shares. D E Shaw And owns 174,085 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 30,000 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 26,195 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 38,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.53M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 242,708 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 1,229 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 145 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 66,260 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 260,003 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,983 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Axa reported 665,100 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0.01% or 34,199 shares. 206 were reported by Signaturefd. Vanguard Group reported 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 33,131 shares. Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 8.87M shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 79,700 shares to 333,900 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 34,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).