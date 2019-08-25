As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding; Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Its Agco (AGCO) Stake by $382,812 as Stock Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 5,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, down from 16,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 488,952 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 6,930 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited invested in 0.02% or 53,532 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,627 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.19% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 157,372 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 307,471 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 16,282 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 96,182 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.72 million shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,874 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 83,664 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 126,807 shares. D E Shaw Inc, New York-based fund reported 65,340 shares.