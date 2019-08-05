As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Hillman Co Maintains Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 137,303 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 127,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 6.94 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,665 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.