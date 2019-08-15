As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lifted Stake; Apriem Advisors Position in At&T (T) Raised as Share Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 204,898 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 108,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 371,453 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, up from 262,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 4.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co reported 978,899 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 468,064 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Alps Advisors holds 22,709 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp has 65,924 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0.02% stake. Shell Asset Co holds 0.01% or 18,186 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 44.62M shares. Foster Motley Inc accumulated 76,238 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Washington Tru owns 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7,095 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 31,087 shares. Columbia Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Woodstock has invested 0.16% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 704 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 1,548 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 325,167 shares.