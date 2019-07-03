As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $860,825 Its Stake; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined, Cls Investments Lowered Its Stake

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 96.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 854 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 26,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO `PLEASED WITH RESULTS OF TESTING SO FAR’; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 26/04/2018 – LUV CEO: 1 FAN BLADE FOUND WITH CRACKS DURING MAY 2017 REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.14 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $742.42 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entrepreneurshares Ser Trust by 50,000 shares to 204,072 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 101,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 40,840 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.57% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 157,669 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 4.64M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1,847 shares. Mariner invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.91% or 263,414 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mgmt invested 0.18% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 8,187 shares. Hallmark stated it has 5,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Asset reported 886 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

