As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined, Holder Schooner Capital Decreased Position; Sound Shore Management Boosted Position in Cbs (CBS) by $36.64 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56 million, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 1.08M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/05/2018 – CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation – CBS; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 19/04/2018 – REDSTONE, CBS’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, HAS HEALTH ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 06/03/2018 – CBS: EXPANDING STREAMING SERVICE TO CANADA AND AUSTRALIA FIRST

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 5.54M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability owns 6,400 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Corporation Nj accumulated 56,315 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 171,577 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 11,078 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 69,377 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc. Sumitomo Life Insur Co reported 27,979 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 229,417 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 540,802 shares in its portfolio. Wallace owns 4,654 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 6,111 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Springowl Associate Limited Co. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.15% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Franklin Res Inc holds 12,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,938 shares to 514,728 shares, valued at $140.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation by 4.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).