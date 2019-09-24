As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Colfax (CFX) Holding Has Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 118,606 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 2067.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 2.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.11 million, up from 115,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 18,565 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,715 shares to 5,305 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 31,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,781 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 6,513 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.05% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 4.21M shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 698,773 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1,662 are owned by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Co. Shelton Capital Management invested in 105,969 shares. 2.01 million were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 37,344 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 265 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 7,100 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 15,155 are owned by National Registered Invest Advisor. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 585,831 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 530,799 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 58,237 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares invested in 338,446 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Hsbc Public Lc reported 15,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.38M are owned by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,159 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 12,462 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 992,938 shares in its portfolio. 161,972 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. 147,461 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 7,021 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,733 shares. Landscape Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,241 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 37,520 shares to 171,702 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 353,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc.