As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shares Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised Position by $860,825; Winfield Associates Holds Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 2.15M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 6.11 million shares traded or 114.05% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.22% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 608,269 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment accumulated 0.07% or 148,185 shares. Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca has invested 15.3% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability stated it has 128,348 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability holds 14,616 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.69 million shares. Natixis invested in 359,684 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Agf Invs stated it has 820,071 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kbc Group Nv reported 567,596 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association owns 1.07 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 292 shares. Shares for $2.94M were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. Sauerland John P also sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Limited Com invested in 65,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 0.2% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parkside Savings Bank holds 82 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 686,819 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Common Retirement Fund owns 571,670 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,732 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 123,198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,900 are owned by Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Com. 1.21 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 20,550 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Intl Sarl owns 12,036 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.