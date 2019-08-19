As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Cut Its Stake

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 25,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 1.24 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 92.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 19,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59,000, down from 21,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 575,394 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 4.20M shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 54,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com has 1.95% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 55,160 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Symons Cap Mngmt has invested 2.46% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sigma Planning reported 0.08% stake. Washington Tru State Bank has invested 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 33,714 are held by Int Ca. 34,029 were reported by L & S Advsrs. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 127,945 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 7,168 shares to 7,426 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 15,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 11,773 shares. Gam Ag holds 118,523 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated holds 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 9,075 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Communication invested in 50,538 shares. Peoples Service stated it has 0.49% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Howland Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 3,898 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Communication Inv Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 1,600 shares. 22,500 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Hengehold Cap Mgmt stated it has 17,738 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 36,148 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 20,172 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 26,478 shares. Blackrock reported 30.69 million shares.

