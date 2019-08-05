As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Price Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Increased by $3.68 Million Its Position; Tci Wealth Advisors Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 205.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 156,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 6.94M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Mngmt has invested 2.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Interest owns 4.13 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management LP holds 0.49% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Co has 211 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway holds 483,300 shares. Moreover, R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt has 12.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares. Essex Inv Management Co Lc reported 7,457 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,665 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 31,653 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fagan Associates Incorporated has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 650 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 243,888 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru has 1.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,985 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 242,708 shares. Asset Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 5,856 shares. Advisory Network Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,640 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 54,978 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,340 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 83,238 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 62,710 shares. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 201 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guardian Cap LP accumulated 72,364 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 66,260 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Northern stated it has 3.42 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 13,520 shares to 65,251 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 3,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,932 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).