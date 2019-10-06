As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Market Value Declined, Wealthtrust Axiom Boosted Its Stake; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Mad River Investors Decreased Its Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 19,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 234,844 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 214,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 2.37M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 502,500 were reported by Axa. reported 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 3.53 million shares. Jane Street Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 23,709 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 11,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 32,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 4.36 million shares. Tdam Usa reported 27,798 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 179,600 shares stake. 138,975 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 268,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 4,846 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 1,530 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,198 shares.

