As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Market Value Declined, Schooner Capital Decreased Its Stake by $12.06 Million; Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Raised Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 4.11M shares traded or 52.64% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 29,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 105,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 10.09 million shares traded or 78.44% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Northern Corp invested in 3.42M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 86,694 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Communication Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pnc Ser Gru Inc owns 65,924 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 23,600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 16,742 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 19,089 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc reported 0.05% stake. Carroll Financial Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 704 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt owns 6,417 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.03% or 11,340 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 3.65 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.30 million for 15.34 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

