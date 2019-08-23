As Iron Mountain (IRM) Valuation Declined, Foster & Motley Has Cut Position; Omers Administration Maintains Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 28,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $7.86 during the last trading session, reaching $272.91. About 2.21M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 12,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 76,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 88,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 598,357 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 313,145 shares to 3.86M shares, valued at $179.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 185,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.90M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

