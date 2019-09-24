As Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Holding; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Value Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 66,843 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, up from 52,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 3.50M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 45,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 110,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 3.84 million shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 5,515 shares to 25,154 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 234,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,748 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

