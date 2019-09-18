As Iron Mountain (IRM) Share Value Declined, Westwood Holdings Group Has Increased Stake by $322,245; Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position Upped by Chartist Inc

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 115.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 8,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 2.16M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $542.84. About 282,101 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 302,438 shares to 818,947 shares, valued at $71.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 252,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings In by 48 shares to 2,296 shares, valued at $262.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWO) by 103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,952 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.