As Iron Mountain (IRM) Share Value Declined, Foster & Motley Has Lowered by $443,205 Its Stake; Osi Systems (OSIS) Share Value Rose While Price T Rowe Associates Has Boosted by $8.69 Million Its Holding

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 12,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 76,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 88,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 6.90M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 99,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 489,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92 million, up from 390,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 114,077 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,665 shares to 20,441 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.59 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.73 million was sold by SZE VICTOR S. $865,320 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares were sold by EDRICK ALAN I. $60,170 worth of stock was sold by Ballhaus William Francis JR on Monday, February 4.