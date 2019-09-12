As Iron Mountain (IRM) Market Valuation Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.41 Million; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 45,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, up from 110,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 3.09 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 18.97 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 605,295 were reported by Guggenheim Lc. Korea Invest reported 179,600 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust reported 8,732 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 10,275 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sumitomo Life stated it has 33,993 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 353,435 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sei Invests Co holds 0.01% or 113,478 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 27,937 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap reported 257,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 58,029 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 45,539 shares. Northstar Grp Inc reported 0.7% stake. Biondo Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.24% or 108,204 shares. American Money Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hyman Charles D owns 471,909 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,880 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 1.24% stake. Bangor Bankshares, Maine-based fund reported 21,739 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 396 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.28% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 157,870 shares. 183,206 were reported by Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company. Altfest L J Incorporated reported 39,299 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 598,978 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 2.66 million are held by Axa.

