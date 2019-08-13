As Irobot (IRBT) Stock Value Declined, Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $1.71 Million; Doheny Asset Management Has Cut East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $480,000

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.23. About 533,447 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 588,317 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.85 million for 24.71 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). National Bank Of Mellon reported 324,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Grp has invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Lord Abbett & Ltd Com accumulated 770,659 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,110 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.03% or 12,380 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,137 shares. 13,402 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,589 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd reported 1,713 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 4,116 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Zacks Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.56M for 8.45 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.