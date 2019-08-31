As Irobot (IRBT) Stock Declined, Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.50 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Fragasso Group Upped Stake by $587,860

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,350 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 7,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 12,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 41,483 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 54,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 522,697 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 365,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.35% stake. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,852 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Regions Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 14 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 597,464 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 11,284 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. 8,927 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 10,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 11 shares. Primecap Management Ca, California-based fund reported 4.13M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Profund Advisors Ltd holds 2,908 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs owns 8,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 6,046 shares to 186,126 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 361,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.63 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,542 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.86% or 663,033 shares. Schroder Inv has 1.80 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 460,961 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 10,450 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr holds 918 shares. Scotia Capital owns 105,479 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hartford invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 20,200 were reported by Mu Invests Communication. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 18,522 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,854 shares. Polaris Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 199,942 shares. 522,299 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.89% or 180,608 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,526 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,066 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).