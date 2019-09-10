As Irobot (IRBT) Shares Declined, Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Lowered by $1.71 Million Its Stake; Signalpoint Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) as Market Valuation Declined

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 517,141 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 250,143 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.68M for 19.50 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.23 million for 27.24 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.17 million activity.

