As Irobot (IRBT) Shares Declined, Aurora Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $939,393; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Its Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 887,858 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 1.06 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 686,730 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 500 shares. Sei Investments Communication has invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 41,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). The California-based Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 81,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 33,825 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.36% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Scotia Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 15,451 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 55,473 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 23,254 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iRobot Smashes It Out Of The Park – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “iRobot: Short-Term Bearishness And Long-Term Bullishness – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, PI – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid iRobot (IRBT) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Buy the Dip In iRobot Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares to 314,691 shares, valued at $370.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for July 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto declares $1.51/ADS interim dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houzz Introduces First Credit Cards – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc holds 1,653 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields stated it has 13,895 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 866 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 6,097 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 969,723 were accumulated by Northern Trust. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brown Advisory invested in 1,166 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 528 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 88,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,769 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 151 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications. 18,991 were reported by Proshare Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Llc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 1,239 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74 million for 5.83 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.