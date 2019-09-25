As Irobot (IRBT) Share Value Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Cut by $16.55 Million Its Holding; As Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 181,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 247,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 2.16 million shares traded or 120.74% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393.03 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $254.59. About 16.39M shares traded or 112.41% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iRobot: A Case Of Political Games Hampering Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IRobot (IRBT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “iRobot’s Terra Mower Is Coming to a Lawn Near You in 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About iRobot Corporation (IRBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold IRBT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.69% less from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 19,040 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3,501 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 45,923 shares. Synovus stated it has 120 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,901 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 14,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 83,127 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. State Street Corporation owns 1.09M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 98,408 shares. 3,521 are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.12% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 581,930 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 51,700 shares. Lord Abbett & has invested 0.09% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Next Group accumulated 110 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.31 million for 25.04 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 19,800 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Streaming Newcomer Undercuts Netflix – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple TV+ seen having limited impact on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Netflix’s Market Share Is Shrinking, but It’s Still the King of Video Streaming – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Threats That Continue to Weigh Netflix Stock Down – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive read on Netflix app download growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chem Bank & Trust invested in 0.4% or 9,537 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 79,521 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.03% or 1,022 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has 749 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Company holds 13,343 shares. Nomura Inc reported 38,097 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co invested 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northeast Inv Management stated it has 3,502 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 237,941 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 420 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.57% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 84,965 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 644 shares.