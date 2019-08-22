As Irobot (IRBT) Share Value Declined, Gvo Asset Management LTD Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Stake; Grand Jean Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped as Stock Rose

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 755,786 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares to 58,907 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,868 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 5.80M shares stake. Thomas White International holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Company reported 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,503 are owned by Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Westchester Cap Management accumulated 97,638 shares or 4.93% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca reported 1.62M shares or 4.94% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 28,142 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Capital has invested 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley holds 2% or 59.81 million shares in its portfolio. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability holds 537,095 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Sfe Counsel reported 10,342 shares. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 65,825 shares. Pitcairn reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Insight 2811 has 3,503 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Service Inc accumulated 0.32% or 20,092 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1,986 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Scotia Inc accumulated 15,451 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 597,464 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 0% or 55,473 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).