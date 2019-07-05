As Irobot (IRBT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed Its Stake; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $35.97 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.76. About 543,920 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 48.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 18,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,092 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 38,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 262,858 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Associate Incorporated has 8,809 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.68% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 105,515 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northern Tru accumulated 0.04% or 1.67M shares. Fil Ltd owns 1.21 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 176,860 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,998 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. First Republic Inv Management owns 30,473 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 15,757 shares. Waddell & Reed stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 15,614 shares. Leavell Mngmt has 2,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors holds 12,643 shares. Ami Asset Management holds 0.94% or 125,430 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $324.48 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 9,097 shares to 71,770 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 211,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 42,881 shares. Advisory Rech has 29,658 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,512 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,013 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,010 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. New York-based Intl Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Tiaa Cref reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 4,477 shares. Raymond James owns 23,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,719 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 8,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 229,113 were reported by Principal Financial. Vanguard reported 2.76 million shares stake. Oppenheimer And Com Inc has 4,930 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eam reported 15,432 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $6.41 million activity. On Monday, January 7 Angle Colin M sold $1.00 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 11,765 shares. Stacy Michelle had sold 1,500 shares worth $171,000. 7,993 shares were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J, worth $807,293. On Monday, February 11 Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 1,995 shares.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,662 for 752.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

