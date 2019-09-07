As Irobot (IRBT) Market Valuation Declined, Aurora Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $939,393; Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Seabridge Gold (SA) Trimmed by $4.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 387,269 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 600,868 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

