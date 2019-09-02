As Iridium Communications (IRDM) Valuation Declined, Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Position; Callahan Advisors Position in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Boosted by $345,446

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 227,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 842,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 809,588 shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 22/05/2018 – lridium Completes Sixth Successful lridium® NEXT Launch; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q EPS 7c; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 2,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 58,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 04/04/2018 – KATU News: #BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica privacy sc; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS ALREADY TAKEN AWAY STAMOS’ RESPONSIBILITIES TO COUNTER GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED DISINFORMATION – REUTERS; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd accumulated 181 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 6,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares has 96,651 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 87,506 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Pnc Finance Service accumulated 16,701 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.01% stake. Van Berkom And Associates Incorporated holds 3.5% or 4.17M shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services stated it has 233 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Alphamark Advsr stated it has 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 18,200 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares to 437,321 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 111,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.