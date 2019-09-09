As Iridium Communications (IRDM) Market Value Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Holding by $5.92 Million; Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Position in American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) as Shares Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 227,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 842,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 379,598 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO SATELLITES: LIVE; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 62,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59,000, down from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.45 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.94M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 33,822 shares to 52,339 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 20 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 155,770 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 194,947 shares. 13,081 were reported by Telos Mngmt. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 3,011 shares. Advisors Ltd Com owns 3,190 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Dubuque Comml Bank And Co has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 341 shares. Boys Arnold & Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 17,832 shares. Counselors accumulated 4,937 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hartford Mgmt Com invested in 0.19% or 80,054 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust stated it has 764 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc has 3,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. L & S Advisors reported 29,864 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $90,780 activity.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 68,668 shares to 329,539 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 89,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.