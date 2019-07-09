As Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Shares Rose, Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Holding; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Trimmed by $11.57 Million Its Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 258,266 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 195,651 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stifel invested in 61,153 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advsrs Lp reported 129,155 shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 0.06% or 135,771 shares. Profund Limited Co accumulated 6,218 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% or 3,504 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 38,724 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 900 shares. Raymond James Fincl reported 0% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 30,887 shares. 1.45M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). American Fincl Grp Inc 401(K) Retirement And Savings Plan reported 2.69M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.16M for 13.02 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 634,233 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company. Art Advisors Llc stated it has 0.07% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.06% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 5.87M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 16,084 shares. 83,587 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 55,790 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 48,068 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 351,041 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Dudley Shanley has 2.73% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Co holds 630,515 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability accumulated 3,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica State Bank reported 96,651 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $247,145 activity. Rush Parker William had bought 4,000 shares worth $90,780 on Friday, May 24.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69 million shares to 28.23 million shares, valued at $40.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).