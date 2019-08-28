As Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Market Valuation Declined, Equitec Specialists Trimmed Holding by $678,600; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shares Rose, Reik & Co Has Cut Its Position by $1.31 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 155,491 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment For Iridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 06/04/2018 – ACS ACS.MC SAYS THE OPERATION WILL RESULT IN IRIDIUM OWNING 50 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ROAD MANAGEMENT SERVICES (A13) HOLDINGS LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video)

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 562,394 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

